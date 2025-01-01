InfoEdge Ventures

CHK, Shoppin, and Gallabox Secure Early-Stage Funding to Fuel Growth

Below are the Indian startups that have disclosed their recent investment rounds.

Specialty Chemical Startup Elchemy Secures USD 5.6 Mn Funding Led by Prime Venture Partners

The fresh funds will be deployed for building a team in the US, strengthening its tech leadership, and investing in advanced supply chain visibility solutions.

Funstop Games, Pikndel, and DesignX Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth and Innovation

The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.

Gnani.ai Secures INR 30 Cr from InfoEdge Ventures for Global Expansion in Series A Round

The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.