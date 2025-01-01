InfoEdge Ventures
News and Trends
CHK, Shoppin, and Gallabox Secure Early-Stage Funding to Fuel Growth
Below are the Indian startups that have disclosed their recent investment rounds.
News and Trends
Specialty Chemical Startup Elchemy Secures USD 5.6 Mn Funding Led by Prime Venture Partners
The fresh funds will be deployed for building a team in the US, strengthening its tech leadership, and investing in advanced supply chain visibility solutions.
News and Trends
Funstop Games, Pikndel, and DesignX Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth and Innovation
The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.
News and Trends
Gnani.ai Secures INR 30 Cr from InfoEdge Ventures for Global Expansion in Series A Round
The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.