Mamaearth's Parent Company Honasa Consumer Files IPO Papers
According to the DHRP, the company has proposed a fresh issue of equity shares up to INR 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component by a number of outside investors and individual shareholders up to 46,819,635 shares
Building Brand Beyond Babycare
In the coming year, Honasa Consumer parent company of brand Mamaearth is focusing on launching new brands and venturing into new categories with existing brands
'Change Need To Be In Your Company's DNA If You Want To Grow In D2C'
Good Glamm CEO Darpan Sanghvi and MamaEarth CEO Varun Alagh share the essentials for any venture to be successful in the D2C space
[Funding Alert] Parental Care Startup MamaEarth Raises Funding To Attract Consumers
Gurugram-based MamaEarth is looking to solve the daily struggles of parents by developing safe and toxin free baby and toddler products.