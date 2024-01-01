Sorin Investments
Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr from Lightspeed, Sorin Investments
The bank aims to use the funding to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its team, and further develop the product proposition.
Sorin Investments Announces INR 1,350 Cr Early-Stage Maiden Fund Closure
The Mumbai-based VC firm is aiming to invest in startups looking to raise Series A and B funding across tech and tech-enabled business sectors.
ESG Consulting Startup Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 Mn in Series B from Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments
The Mumbai-based platform will use the fresh funds for scaling up existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.
Fintech Startup FREED Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Led by Sorin Investments and Multiply Ventures
With the most recent funding, Gurugram-based startup hopes to accelerate its growth trajectory, deepen its impact, and continue breaking new ground in the debt relief landscape.