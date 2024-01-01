Stride Ventures
5 Venture Capitalists Who Recently Closed Their Funds
Here are the India-focused VCs that announced the closing of their funds.
Stride Ventures Closes Its Third Fund at USD 165 Mn
Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).
LetsTransport Secures USD 22 Mn in Series E from Bertelsmann and Others
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup plans to expand its market presence, scale adjacent business verticals, and reach profitability.
Stride Ventures Invests In ZipLoan; Enters Into Fintech Lending
Stride Ventures has led a debt round of INR 15 crore in ZipLoan, a technology-enabled lending platform that provides loans to MSMEs