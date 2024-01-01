swiggy
US-Based Invesco Cuts Swiggy's Valuation To $5.5 Billion
According to reports, Swiggy's valuation has been lowered by 48.6% from January last year, putting it behind its listed peer, Zomato, which had a market capitalization of around $6.9 billion on May 8
ONDC Emerges As a Strong Competitor For Online Food Delivery Majors
Both business and customer dynamics of ONDC are reportedly competing effectively with Swiggy and Zomato in the context of online food delivery business
Swiggy Shuts Down Premium Grocery Unit Handpicked
Swiggy reportedly confirmed the development and also revealed that no jobs have been impacted so far from the move
Swiggy And Zomato Among World's Top 10 Online Food Delivery System: Report
China's Meituan has been ranked first followed by UK giant Deliveroo
Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting
The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment
Moonlighting Is Plain And Simple Cheating, Says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
The moonlighting allows the employees to take up an alternative job beside their primary work
India's 5 Most Valued Startups of 2021: Valuation, Funding, Industry
On World Entrepreneurs' Day 2021, let's take a look at India's most valued startups that have managed to shine despite an overall slump in the market.
You Use These Apps Everyday, But Do You Know Their Parent Companies?
Everyday we use dozens of apps and trust it with our personal information. However, in most cases we do not the parent company
Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes
At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo
Coronavirus: With New Initiative, Ninjacart Helps Farmers Sell Directly To Consumers
It would be in partnership with local grocery stores and made available via delivery platforms including Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.
Coronavirus: Swiggy Sets Up Fund To Help Delivery Partners
Named 'Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund', its expected corpus of INR 10 crore will be created with primary contributions from company founders, senior leaders, employees and investors, as well as donations from customers.
Coronavirus: MyGate Partners With E-Commerce Firms For Contactless Deliveries
The start-up has attempted to replace human interaction with alert calls as the number of positive cases in India continue to rise
[Funding Alert] Foodtech Wars Intensifies As Unicorn Swiggy Raises Funding At About $3.3 Billion Valuation
Swiggy has raised $113 million in a funding round led by its existing investor and South African Internet giant, Naspers
Foodtech Space Sizzles As Zomato On-boards Uber Eats India
The India Unicorn announced the acquisition of Uber's food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction
[Funding Alert] Zomato Raises $150 million From Ant Financial
Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) stake will drop to 25.13 per cent from 26.38 per cent after the funding