US-Based Invesco Cuts Swiggy's Valuation To $5.5 Billion

According to reports, Swiggy's valuation has been lowered by 48.6% from January last year, putting it behind its listed peer, Zomato, which had a market capitalization of around $6.9 billion on May 8

By Teena Jose
ONDC Emerges As a Strong Competitor For Online Food Delivery Majors

Both business and customer dynamics of ONDC are reportedly competing effectively with Swiggy and Zomato in the context of online food delivery business

Swiggy Shuts Down Premium Grocery Unit Handpicked

Swiggy reportedly confirmed the development and also revealed that no jobs have been impacted so far from the move

Swiggy And Zomato Among World's Top 10 Online Food Delivery System: Report

China's Meituan has been ranked first followed by UK giant Deliveroo

Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment

Moonlighting Is Plain And Simple Cheating, Says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

The moonlighting allows the employees to take up an alternative job beside their primary work

India's 5 Most Valued Startups of 2021: Valuation, Funding, Industry

On World Entrepreneurs' Day 2021, let's take a look at India's most valued startups that have managed to shine despite an overall slump in the market.

You Use These Apps Everyday, But Do You Know Their Parent Companies?

Everyday we use dozens of apps and trust it with our personal information. However, in most cases we do not the parent company

Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes

At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo

Coronavirus: With New Initiative, Ninjacart Helps Farmers Sell Directly To Consumers

It would be in partnership with local grocery stores and made available via delivery platforms including Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune.

Coronavirus: Swiggy Sets Up Fund To Help Delivery Partners

Named 'Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund', its expected corpus of INR 10 crore will be created with primary contributions from company founders, senior leaders, employees and investors, as well as donations from customers.

Coronavirus: MyGate Partners With E-Commerce Firms For Contactless Deliveries

The start-up has attempted to replace human interaction with alert calls as the number of positive cases in India continue to rise

[Funding Alert] Foodtech Wars Intensifies As Unicorn Swiggy Raises Funding At About $3.3 Billion Valuation

Swiggy has raised $113 million in a funding round led by its existing investor and South African Internet giant, Naspers

Foodtech Space Sizzles As Zomato On-boards Uber Eats India

The India Unicorn announced the acquisition of Uber's food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction

[Funding Alert] Zomato Raises $150 million From Ant Financial

Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) stake will drop to 25.13 per cent from 26.38 per cent after the funding