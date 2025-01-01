Trending funding news
Holiday Tribe Raises INR 25 Crore in Pre-Series A Round
The fresh capital will be used to expand Holiday Tribe's artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its supplier network, and invest in product innovation
ELIVAAS Raises INR 87 Crore in Series B Round
The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India
TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers
Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India
Dashverse Secures USD 13 Million for AI-Driven Mobile Entertainment Platforms
The funding will be used to strengthen Dashverse's AI technology and develop new tools for serialized content production
Atomic Capital Announces INR 400 Crore Fund for Consumer Startups
The fund will be investing in early-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups
Manastu Space Raises USD 3 Million to Advance Sustainable Satellite Propulsion
The funding will be used to scale commercial deployment of Manastu's green propulsion and debris-avoidance solutions
Fairdeal Raises USD 3 Million to Expand B2B Quick Commerce Operations
Fairdeal aims to build a network of 100,000 retailers over the next three years, offering access to over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and discovery opportunities for emerging brands
Speciale Invest Closes INR 600 Crore Fund III to Back Deep-Tech and Sovereign-Tech Startups
The fund positions Speciale as one of India's largest investors at the pre-seed stage in deep-tech
Early-Stage Funding Dips, but Optimism Grows in India's Maturing Startup Ecosystem
Only two unicorns emerged in H1 2025, a 33% decline from three unicorns in H1 2024. Does the lack of early-stage funding mean fewer unicorns?
CollegeDekho Raised INR 40 Cr From Recur Club
The company reported a 32.2% increase in revenue for FY24, growing from INR 163 crore in FY23 to INR 215.6 crore, the latest funding will support its services during one of the most active periods of the year for the education sector