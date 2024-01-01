Zepto
News and Trends
Zepto's Valuation Zooms to $3.6 Billion, Raises $665 Million
Zepto raised $665 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion following the $235 million the company raised at a $1.4 billion valuation nine months prior.
News and Trends
Indigrid Technology and Hour4u Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
News and Trends
Battery Smart Provides Zepto With Over 1000 EV Battery Swapping Stations
Delivery partners across India benefit from two-minute battery swaps, no charging downtimes, and increased revenues.
Entrepreneurs
Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi
Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.