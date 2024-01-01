Zepto

News and Trends

Zepto's Valuation Zooms to $3.6 Billion, Raises $665 Million

Zepto raised $665 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion following the $235 million the company raised at a $1.4 billion valuation nine months prior.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Indigrid Technology and Hour4u Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Battery Smart Provides Zepto With Over 1000 EV Battery Swapping Stations

Delivery partners across India benefit from two-minute battery swaps, no charging downtimes, and increased revenues.

Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi

Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.