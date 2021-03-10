Get All Access for $5/mo

More Power to Women The unleashing of women entrepreneurship lies in better access to more human, financial & social capital

By Ritu Marya

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur India

Every initiative is towards changing the world for the better. Any country can vastly improve the outcomes of its development efforts and bring greater prosperity and stability if a country agrees to invest more in female entrepreneurs and c-suite professionals. An analysis by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that if women and men around the world participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could ultimately rise by approximately 3% to 6%, boosting the global economy by $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion. Women entrepreneurs have a profound power to change the world. Closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship and fuelling the growth of women-owned enterprises will unleash new ideas, services, and products into markets around the world.

In the last few years, a lot of initiatives have been underway to provide more access to capital for women. Today there are at least five Indian funds that are only focussed on women-owned ventures and there are more than two dozen such international funds. Our interaction with Jesse Draper in this issue illustrates the impact of women-based funds. At the same time, there are many new activities to help women upskill themselves for career growth, particularly for women in professional roles. But one area that possibly could be more helpful to grow women is networking. Women by design and the nature of our family system have both less time and less willingness to network. For bigger success, women need better access to social capital to build sustainable enterprise and also to find their place in C-level roles.

Our Shepreneurs annual issue highlights the women who are breaking the glass ceiling and talks about what women can achieve after they come out of the cocoon. More and more young women are keen to take the plunge leaving aside societal norms and pressure to make their own mark. From manufacturing to aviation and from finance to healthcare, these women truly outshine the world once considered to be a man's domain.

Our next issue is a special on the new Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses that are beginning to grow and a new industry is beginning to blossom. We are recognizing them as "The Makers Co" in our May 2021 issue. If you are an up and coming consumer brand, you can write to us at editor@ entrepreneurindia.com

(This article was first published in the March 2021 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Ritu Marya

Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James