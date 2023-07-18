While Chopra is associated with various brands, today on her 41st birthday we list out four businesses she is heavily involved in.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' journey is the stuff dreams are made of. From Miss World to Bollywood and then Hollywood, she personifies ambition and moving ahead in the face of all kinds of obstacles. Actor, singer, entrepreneur and investor- she's done it all.

While Chopra is associated with various brands, today on her 41st birthday we list out four businesses she is heavily involved in:

1. Anomaly

Anomaly is Chopra's hair care brand, which integrates different natural oils such as coconut, castor seed and jojoba into modern-day shampoos, conditioners and more.

The brand made its debut in the US after which it came to India in August 2022. The brand is vegan, cruelty-free and has gender-neutral products in different price ranges.

2. Sona

Chopra got into a partnership with her entrepreneur friend Maneesh Goyal to open the restaurant Sona in New York in 2021.

The menu is a fusion of Indian cuisines which have an international angle, some of the popular dishes are butter chicken meatballs and the Sona burger.

As expected, Hollywood and Bollywood celebs have frequented the joint, such as Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn and Anupam Kher.

3. Purple Pebble Pictures

Chopra started this production house in 2015 with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, which specialise in regional content. Some of the famous movies which were backed by the production house are the Marathi film Ventiilator (2016), The Sky Is Pink (2019), which had Chopra herself along with Farhan Akhtar.

4. Sona Home

The actor and entrepreneur ventured into a different space with her business partner Goyal, with the homeware brand Sona Home in June 2022. The brand features a 45-piece collection designed by both the founders, which include dinnerware, gilded bottle coolers and linens.

As the website describes itself, "A sophisticated global collection of fine bone china, sumptuous linens and lustrous accessories, SONA Home brings the world to your table. Each carefully-chosen piece conjures a magical atmosphere for all your special moments – whether you're eating takeout for two or entertaining twelve."

Apart from these she had invested in the dating app Bumble in 2018 and also invested in The Holberton School, a coding education start-up.

She became the creative advisor of Bon V! V, the soda water brand in 2020. In 2021, she invested in the Apartment List, a rental marketplace, which put her on the board of directors along with NBA player Andre Iguodala and baseball star Alex Rodriguez. She has also invested in Genies, a virtual avatar enterprise and Perfect Moment, a luxury ski wear brand.