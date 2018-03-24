This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017

By Aashika Jain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur India

The first captain to lead India to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice, Raj has set a precedent for women to choose their dreams over societal expectations. Regarded as one of the greatest cricketing batters, Raj believes in pursuing what she wants to do. The highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs, she won the Padma Shri in 2015 and is also the recipient of the Arjuna Award.

"There are few things in life you can achieve when you have to take decisions. I have taken a decision to pursue my career and struggled a lot, faced a lot of challenges. I don't just consider societal norms," Raj says. Her top three tips that can lead any woman to success include a lot of self-belief and self-confidence, being independent in one's thoughts and being strong mentally. Raj led India to ICC ODI World Cup win in 2005 and 2017. She also led the team to 2005 Women's Cricket World Cup finals, where they lost to Australia.

The year 2017 belonged to Raj. In February, she became the second player to make 5,500 runs in WODIs. In July, she became the first player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs. She led the Indian team to the Women's Cricket World Cup finals. The team lost to England by nine runs. In December, she was named as one of the players in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year.

This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Success Women Entrepreneur™ Challenges Cricket shepreneurs women's cricket

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bumble Is Laying Off Over 30% of Workforce as Gen Z Moves Away From Dating Apps

The company revealed its restructuring plans during a Q4 2023 earnings report.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

6 Alternatives to Venture Capital You Need to Consider

Many first-time founders believe that venture capital is the only funding source for startups. In reality, many early-stage startups receive their initial funding from alternative sources. Here, we explore the pros, cons and risks of the six most common alternative funding sources for early-stage startups.

By Liam Gill
Business News

Amazon's $1 Billion Innovation Fund Is Looking to Invest in a Specific Kind of Startup

The company's Innovation Fund invests in startups that focus on robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomy.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

7 Ways to Create a Seamless Marketing Campaign Across All Platforms

Achieving cross-platform harmony requires strategic goal-setting, customized content optimization, and a mix of paid and organic efforts.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business News

Grads From This Midwestern School Are More Likely to Start a Billion Dollar Company Than Founders Who Went To Stanford, Harvard, or MIT: Study

Some surprising schools outranked Ivy League universities with the likelihood that their grads would found a unicorn.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Oprah Winfrey Announces She's Leaving WeightWatchers' Board, Company Stock Plummets

The news comes just months after Winfrey admitted to using weight loss medication to aid her health journey.

By Emily Rella