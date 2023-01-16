What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to add some entrepreneurial entertainment to your day? We've got just the thing. Grab some popcorn and head over to Entrepreneur TV, and check out what's playing this week!

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, be sure to catch episodes of:

Start-Up

Cooking with Cohen

Elevator Pitch

Got more time on your hands? Catch our featured film Mirage!

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, level up your business with episodes of:

Celebrity Business Tips

Unfiltered with Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

That Will Never Work.

Looking for more? Learn about the life of Burt's Bees founder in our featured documentary, Burt's Buzz.

Start-Up:

Episode 505 - Gary and the crew meet with the owner of a virtual reality company that created the Virtuix Omni(TM) motion platform. Then they head to Las Vegas, Nevada, to meet with the owners of a design-minded toy store with a wide selection of oddities and classics.

Episode 506 - Gary and the crew meet with the owner of a premier camel ride and Segway tour experience. Then they head over to Phoenix, Arizona, to meet with the owner of a business specializing in high-end concrete home furnishings.

Cooking with Cohen:

Episode 103 - Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is here this week to show us some recipes from his new book, Fancy AF Cocktails!

Mirage:

Featured Film - In 1968, at the ripe age of 26, Peter Kalikow was sure he could build a better car than anyone else. So he took the money he made in the construction and put it all on the line to take on the automotive establishment. Three years later, his car graced the cover of Road & Track magazine and debuted to critical acclaim at The New York International Auto Show. Then fate struck, and the car known as The Momo Mirage became just that- a looming vision on the horizon, weighing heavily on Peter for more than 40 years.

Elevator Pitch:

Episode 801 - Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back! Season 8 kicks off with entrepreneurs building intergenerational wealth through hat sales, building bodies back with foam roller water bottles, and building a new way to co-own vacation homes.

Episode 804 - In this episode, NFL great Brandon Marshall brings a whole new level of competitiveness between the investors. See who scores a deal and who gets benched as entrepreneurs take their shot at business greatness.

Celebrity Business Tips:

Episode 101 - Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Unfiltered:

Episode 101 - Jessica Abo talks with Khalida Brohi, the founder of the Sughar Foundation and the co-founder of The Chai Spot.

Burt's Buzz:

Featured Film - Journey into the remarkable double life of Burt Shavitz, a reclusive beekeeper who reluctantly becomes one of the world's most recognizable brand identities.

Elevator Pitch:

Episode 301 - This week features a platform to help Instagram micro-influencers with marketing and artificial intelligence that streamlines scientific research. But other products aren't so cut and dried.

Episode 302 - This week's episode features all women entrepreneurs taking turns pitching supplements, social media concepts, mission-based accessories, and more.

That Will Never Work:

Episode 202 - When you look at social media, it seems like founders all live like rock stars. But this belies the reality. Being a founder can be one of the most challenging, loneliest tasks you'll ever face. It's not just the long hours and financial pressures… Studies show three-quarters of entrepreneurs are affected by mental health issues.