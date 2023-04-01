43 Years of Investing Wisdom in Just Minutes

Steve Reitmeister has been investing successfully for 43 years. He just released a brand new presentation to boil down his many years of stock picking experience into a simple to...

This story originally appeared on StockNews

Steve Reitmeister has been investing successfully for 43 years. He just released a brand new presentation to boil down his many years of stock picking experience into a simple to follow system that has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 4 to 1 over the years. Keep reading below for the full story.



Yes, I have been investing for 43 years. And how I pick stocks today is shaped as much by the past mistakes as it is by the successes.

I really wanted to boil down all those years of wisdom into short form to share with investors which led to a brand new presentation that you can watch today:

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio

I can say without hesitation that the ideas highlighted in this webinar are the very best I can share with other investors to improve your results in the months and years ahead.

That is because the key investing lesson learned is that the vast majority of things taught to us are DEAD WRONG!

This is not just a matter of opinion. Rather it is scientific fact.

Consider this... a few years ago I enlisted the help of one of the leading Data Scientists in the field to help create the POWR Ratings system. This journey started with a review of thousands of potential factors that would point to stocks likely to outperform.

95% of what we researched in fundamentals and price action failed the test.

This means that only 5% of the factors (118 in total) we reviewed actually helped select better stocks on a consistent basis.

Instead of just focusing on 1 or 2 of these elements we wanted to combine all 118 winning factors together to truly stack the odds in our favor.

This led to the creation of the POWR Ratings which has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by greater than 4 to 1 over the years.

The rest of the story awaits you in this brand new presentation. Including how incredibly well it has performed since the bear market came on the scene in early 2022.

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, StockNews.com and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $409.39 per share on Friday afternoon, up $5.69 (+1.41%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 7.46%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post 43 Years of Investing Wisdom in Just Minutes appeared first on StockNews.com