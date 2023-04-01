43 Years of Investing Wisdom in Just Minutes

Steve Reitmeister has been investing successfully for 43 years. He just released a brand new presentation to boil down his many years of stock picking experience into a simple to...

By Steve Reitmeister

This story originally appeared on StockNews

Steve Reitmeister has been investing successfully for 43 years. He just released a brand new presentation to boil down his many years of stock picking experience into a simple to follow system that has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 4 to 1 over the years. Keep reading below for the full story.

Yes, I have been investing for 43 years. And how I pick stocks today is shaped as much by the past mistakes as it is by the successes.

I really wanted to boil down all those years of wisdom into short form to share with investors which led to a brand new presentation that you can watch today:

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio  

I can say without hesitation that the ideas highlighted in this webinar are the very best I can share with other investors to improve your results in the months and years ahead.

That is because the key investing lesson learned is that the vast majority of things taught to us are DEAD WRONG!

This is not just a matter of opinion. Rather it is scientific fact.

Consider this... a few years ago I enlisted the help of one of the leading Data Scientists in the field to help create the POWR Ratings system. This journey started with a review of thousands of potential factors that would point to stocks likely to outperform.

95% of what we researched in fundamentals and price action failed the test.

This means that only 5% of the factors (118 in total) we reviewed actually helped select better stocks on a consistent basis.

Instead of just focusing on 1 or 2 of these elements we wanted to combine all 118 winning factors together to truly stack the odds in our favor.

This led to the creation of the POWR Ratings which has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by greater than 4 to 1 over the years.

The rest of the story awaits you in this brand new presentation. Including how incredibly well it has performed since the bear market came on the scene in early 2022.

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio  

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $409.39 per share on Friday afternoon, up $5.69 (+1.41%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 7.46%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post 43 Years of Investing Wisdom in Just Minutes appeared first on StockNews.com

Related Topics

Stocks Finance

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

90% of Online Businesses Fail in Just 4 Months. You Can Avoid the Same Fate By Using These Strategies.

It's not catastrophizing when we think about potential failure; it's in fact a chance for any business to precisely see any outcome and prepare in advance.

By Ivan Popov

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

By Stephen Gould

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

By Ben Angel

Business News

You Can Now Book Unlimited Cruises With the New 'Ultimate Paradise Pass'

Guests will be able to take an unlimited amount of two-night cruises to the Bahamas out of Florida.

By Emily Rella