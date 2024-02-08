Let’s forget about snake oil and miracle cures. Bryan Johnson, an iconoclast from Silicon Valley who sold his company Braintree for $800 million, hacks his own biology through good old-fashioned...

This story originally appeared on Due

Let's forget about snake oil and miracle cures. Bryan Johnson, an iconoclast from Silicon Valley who sold his company Braintree for $800 million, hacks his own biology through good old-fashioned grit — primarily with barbells and doing burpees. His secret weapon? Well, there are many things, but today we'll be talking about his home gym and, more importantly, his anti-aging home gym.

But this isn't your run-of-the-mill home gym. Not only is it precisely designed, but Johnson also employs a scientific approach to exercise that puts most personal trainers to shame.

The story of Johnson is a middle finger to Father Time. In an effort to prolong his life, he embarked on an audacious quest: reversing the biological clock with Project Blueprint.

But, can you forge your own fountain youth? Well, let's look inside Johnson's $10,000 home gym and routine.

Building a Biohacking Gym

There's nothing ordinary about Johnson's home gym. In it, he has access to cutting-edge biohacking technology that optimizes his physical performance and health.

His gym includes:

Biohacking playground. Johnson's gym has a variety of biohacking tools, including a blood ketone monitor, a cold plunge pool, and a hyperbaric chamber. In addition to optimizing his physiology, these tools are designed to accelerate his recovery.

Johnson's gym has a variety of biohacking tools, including a blood ketone monitor, a cold plunge pool, and a hyperbaric chamber. In addition to optimizing his physiology, these tools are designed to accelerate his recovery. Strength training arsenal. In addition to barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells, the gym boasts a comprehensive weightlifting equipment set. As a result of Johnson's use of these tools, he can increase muscle mass and strength, which are critical factors for maintaining metabolic health.

In addition to barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells, the gym boasts a comprehensive weightlifting equipment set. As a result of Johnson's use of these tools, he can increase muscle mass and strength, which are critical factors for maintaining metabolic health. Cardio cockpit. Johnson uses a high-tech treadmill to simulate incline and decline terrain as part of his cardio workout.

Johnson uses a high-tech treadmill to simulate incline and decline terrain as part of his cardio workout. Recovery retreat. Johnson's morning routine consists of red therapy. This method can help treat pain and inflammation throughout the body as well — which is beneficial after rigorous workouts. Additionally, "red light therapy (RLT) is an emerging treatment that's showing promise in treating wrinkles, redness, acne, scars, and other signs of aging," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Bryan Johnson Home Gym Equipment

If you want to replicate Bryan Johnson's home gym as best you can — here's the equipment you should consider purchasing.

Cardio:

Rack:

Bench:

Barbell:

Weight Plates:

Dumbbells:

Lower body and Back strength:

As part of his protocol, Johnson also uses an abdominal machine capable of simulating 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes. However, the Winkonlaser Renasculpt Machine costs between $5,200 and $5,700.

Since this is out of most people's price range, more affordable options exist. For example, the Flextone Abs Stimulator Muscle Toner is $165.

The Johnson Method: A Workout Regimen for the Relentless

Johnson's exercise regimen rivals that of his home gym. In addition to HIIT, strength training, and metabolic conditioning, he follows a science-backed training program.

Each day, he exercises for about an hour and performs 25 exercises. Among his routines are:

Strength training

Cardio

Flexibility exercises

Single leg tibialis raises

Isotib ankle rotations

Chin-ups

Pull-ups

Bicep curls

Backward sled

Tricep extensions

Face pulls

Leg raises

Oblique touches

Reverse pushups.

Additionally, Johnson performs HIIT three times a week for 10 minutes. It consists of a 5-minute warm-up followed by 5 minutes of HIIT on an exercise bike, elliptical, or rowing machine at 130–140 bpm.

On the weekends, Johnson goes hiking or plays basketball or tennis.

You can check out his entire routine Here.

Beyond the Gym: The Science of Aging Reversal

There's more to Johnson's experiment than a vanity project. Researchers increasingly suggest that aging is not simply a predetermined fate, but that lifestyle choices can influence its course.

It is, however, biologically impossible to reverse a human's age, according to a study published in April 2023. Despite this, the aging process can be reversed in human cells and simple organisms, according to some scientific experiments

Exercise, in particular, has been shown to extend life expectancy. Research has linked regular physical activity to reduced chronic disease risk, improved cognitive function, and even longer lifespans.

In fact, a Harvard study found that physical activity can reduce early death risk by up to 21% for people who follow the minimum guidelines. You should engage in 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week or 75–150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

For Johnson, in just 18 months, his epigenetic age has been reversed by 5.1 years, and his aging pace has been slowed down by 31 years.

MRIs have shown he is aging slower than the average 10-year-old, evidenced by his ideal muscle and fat levels. His biomarkers are also superior to his chronological age by over 50 and 100, respectively. Additionally, he performs fitness tests as well as an 18-year-old.

"My body and mind were trashed in every way for 23 years. Chronic depression, obesity, terrible sleep, raising three kids, startup founder/CEO grind culture behavior," Johnson wrote in the comments of a YouTube video describing his workout routine. "My turnaround in two years to near-perfect whole body health markers (as measured by biofluids, devices, imaging, and fitness tests) is phenomenal. Hopefully, it inspires others who are not their best self that you can always come back."

It is clear that Johnson's exercise routine is very different from those of the average person. He is in a unique position because of his access to cutting-edge technology and personalized coaching. Although his program focuses both on cardio and strength training, and the importance of tracking progress applies to everyone, its core principles are universal.

The Democratization of Anti-Aging: Is Johnson's Approach Attainable?

Many people cannot afford Johnson's $10,000 home gym and extreme workout regime. Despite that, his approach is accessible to anyone who follows diet, exercise, and sleep.

You can apply Johnson's principles in your own life in the following ways:

Exercise is essential. Keeping yourself physically active is one of the most important things you can do for your health and longevity. Most days of the week, aim to exercise for 30 minutes at a moderate intensity.

Keeping yourself physically active is one of the most important things you can do for your health and longevity. Most days of the week, aim to exercise for 30 minutes at a moderate intensity. Focus on whole foods. Healthy eating can help prevent damage to your cells and promote overall health.

Healthy eating can help prevent damage to your cells and promote overall health. Manage stress. The effects of chronic stress on the body can accelerate aging. Practicing yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature can help you manage stress.

The effects of chronic stress on the body can accelerate aging. Practicing yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature can help you manage stress. Get enough sleep. A good night's sleep is essential for repairing and rejuvenating the body. The ideal amount of sleep per night is 7-8 hours.

A good night's sleep is essential for repairing and rejuvenating the body. The ideal amount of sleep per night is 7-8 hours. See your doctor regularly. Identifying and addressing health problems that could lead to aging can be done through regular checkups.

Small changes can make a huge difference in your longevity and health. There's no time like the present to take steps toward a healthier, longer life.

The Future of Aging: Lessons from Bryan Johnson

As Bryan Johnson's story shows, we have more control over our aging than we might think. According to Bryan Johnson's story, we can take control of our aging more than we think. Though his methods may seem extreme, they offer valuable insight into how lifestyle interventions can slow down aging.

With the advancement of research in this field, we can expect to see even more effective and easy-to-access tools for promoting healthy aging.

The post Forge Your Own Fountain of Youth: Inside Bryan Johnson's $10,000 Anti-Aging Home Gym appeared first on Due.