Are you feeling stuck in a financial rut? Want to boost your financial literacy but need help figuring out where to start? The good news is you’re never too old to learn new skills. In fact, with the rapidly evolving landscape of digitalization and unpredictable economic conditions, it’s more important than ever to constantly upskill yourself financially.

But how do you gain access to the expertise of financial maestros? Luckily, you don’t need to look far. With the rise of social media, many of these experts are sharing their knowledge on Instagram. From investment strategies to personal finance tips, they share so much information with their followers.

Therefore, to help you get started, we’ve compiled a curated list of the top 25 finance influencers on Instagram. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, there’s something for everyone. So, why not take a look and see who can provide you with the financial knowledge you seek?

1. Gary Vaynerchuk – @garyvee

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Gary Vaynerchuk is an entrepreneur and investor who inspires millions with his practical advice on finance and personal branding. His content is worth watching as he shares insights on a variety of topics, ranging from entrepreneurship to digital marketing.

Gary’s social media presence is unparalleled. He is a venture capitalist who’s invested in companies like Twitter, Uber, Venmo, and Tumblr in their early days. Gary’s also been featured in New York Times as a bestselling author four times. Following Gary can help you understand the dynamics of the business world and motivate you to strive for success.

2. Ramit Sethi – @ramit

Ramit Sethi is not just any personal finance guru. He is a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and the founder of IWillTeachYouToBeRich.com, a platform dedicated to helping people achieve their financial goals. Aside from being the founder and CEO of growthlab.com, he’s also the co-founder of pbworks.com. These credentials helped him build a strong following on social media, including over 352K followers on Instagram.

Ramit’s content stands out due to his unconventional take on personal finance. While other experts focus on penny-pinching and budgeting, Ramit stresses the significance of wise investments and creating wealth.

3. The Financial Diet – @thefinancialdiet

The Financial Diet is an influential Instagram account that provides a fresh perspective on finance. With over 900,000 followers, the account’s content is well-researched and insightful, making it a must-follow for anyone looking to manage their money better.

What sets The Financial Diet apart is its focus on helping people make smart financial decisions in a relatable way. With tips on everything from budgeting to investing, The Financial Diet has something for everyone.

4. Tiffany Aliche – @thebudgetnista

Tiffany Aliche is a personal finance expert and author who has amassed over 615K followers on Instagram. Her account offers practical financial advice through her Instagram handle. Her company, Budgetnista, also focuses on helping women achieve financial stability.

Aliche’s engaging content includes tips on everything from reducing debt to negotiating a raise. She frequently collaborates with other influencers and brands to promote financial literacy.

5. Andrei Jikh – @andreijikh

Andrei Jikh is a well-known finance influencer on Instagram and an entrepreneurship expert. With over 139K followers, he shares his financial knowledge through informative and engaging posts, videos, and stories.

Jikh is a self-made millionaire who started from humble beginnings and built a successful career in finance. He also provides valuable insights into cryptocurrencies, making him a popular resource for those looking to learn more about this emerging market.

However, Jikh’s first line of work did not have much to do with finance, as he started his career as a card magician. In fact, he was even hired to teach card tricks to the cast of the famous Hollywood movie Now You See Me 2. Later he made an appearance in several commercials and TV shows, including Brain Games by National Geographics.

6. Humphrey Yang – @humphreytalks

Humphrey Yang is a prominent finance influencer on Instagram with a substantial following of over 500k followers. His Instagram content mostly involves actionable advice and tips on wealth management.

Humphrey Yang’s approachable style and real-world experience make him an inspiration to his followers, who trust him to help them navigate the complex world of money management. From practical tips on saving and investing to cutting-edge insights on the latest financial trends, Humphrey is the go-to guru for anyone looking to get ahead in today’s economy.

7. Delyanne Barros – @delyannethemoneycoach

Delyanne Barros, popularly known as Delyanne the Money Coach, is a highly regarded finance blogger with extensive expertise in investing. Her impressive background in law has enabled her to accumulate a significant fortune through astute investment decisions.

With a passion for financial education, Delyanne now shares her knowledge with her 189K followers on Instagram by providing valuable insights and tips on excelling in the stock market.

8. Dasha Kennedy – @thebrokeblackgirl

Dasha Kennedy is a distinguished personality in the realm of personal finance. As a financial activist, she has dedicated herself to empowering women through financial education.

With a massive following of over 234K on Instagram, Dasha’s Instagram handle has become a go-to resource for individuals seeking advice on personal finance and debt management. She has also won several awards, including Deluxe Magazine 30 under 30, 2018, Bankrate Financial Activist of the Year, 2022, Black Tie Community Award, 2019, and many more.

9. Jeremy Schneider – @personalfinanceclub

Jeremy Schneider is a renowned financial expert, speaker, and author with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He has been featured on numerous news websites, including CNBC, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal.

Jeremy has built a strong follower base of 490k followers on Instagram with his valuable insights and advice on wealth management. Schneider founded a website called RentLix in his early twenties that allowed landlords to list rental properties on multiple platforms at once. He sold this business at 34 for millions, invested the funds into bonds and the stock market, and retired by 36!

10. Anthony O’Neal – @anthonyoneal

Anthony O’Neal is an author, speaker, and financial expert on a mission to help people take control of their money and build wealth. With over 350k followers on Instagram, his content is both engaging and informative.

Anthony provides practical advice on how to manage money, pay off debt, and invest wisely. His no-nonsense approach to personal finance is refreshing and relatable. One should follow him on Instagram to learn valuable tips and strategies for achieving financial freedom.

11. Tori Dunlap – @herfirst100k

Tori Dunlap is a finance influencer who saved her first $100k by the age of 25! And now, she shares her knowledge and insights with others through her Instagram handle with her more than 690k followers.

Dunlap’s content is engaging and provides actionable tips for young women looking to take control of their finances. Her approach is different from other financial influencers, as she focuses on the emotional and societal factors that can impact a person’s relationship with money.

12. Kevin O’Leary – @kevinolearytv

Kevin O’Leary, one of the judges on Shark Tank, is a renowned businessman and investor popularly known as Mr. Wonderful. With over 1m followers on Instagram, he shares his insights on investing, business, and financial planning.

His content is worth watching as he offers practical advice on managing money, investing, and building wealth. O’Leary has a unique approach to investing that appeals to many, and he uses his platform to educate people on financial literacy.

13. Clever Girl Finance – @clevergirlfinance

Clever Girl Finance is an Instagram account with 360k followers that provide financial education and resources specifically geared toward women. Financial expert Bola Sokunbi runs the account and features posts that share insights as a certified financial education instructor to help her followers build wealth.

The account also includes inspiring success stories from real women who have achieved financial independence and helpful tips and advice on navigating various financial challenges.

14. Taylor Price – @pricelesstay

Taylor Price is a finance influencer who provides helpful tips and insights to help people achieve financial freedom. With over 100k followers on Instagram, Taylor’s content is informative, engaging, and easy to understand. Her posts cover a wide range of topics, including budgeting, for young women of age between 18 and 25.

Her content is worth watching as she shares her experiences and provides practical solutions to help people achieve their financial goals.

15. Haley Sacks – @mrsdowjones

Haley Sacks, better known as Mrs. Dow Jones, is an Instagram finance influencer with over 440k followers. Her witty content to teach personal finance has made her a favorite among millennials looking for an approachable way to manage their money.

She uses pop culture references and humor to make money management fun while also providing practical financial tips and advice. Sacks also made her place in Fortune’s list of 40 under 40 in 2020.

16. My Fab Finance – @myfabfinance

My Fab Finance is managed by Tonya Rapley, a Millennial Money Expert who empowers people to live their best financial life. With over 200k followers on Instagram, My Fab Finance shares valuable insights on personal finance, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle.

Her content is worth watching as it is informative, inspiring, and actionable. One should follow her to better understand budgeting, debt management, and building wealth.

17. Allison Baggerly – @inspiredbudget

Allison Baggerly is a personal finance coach and the creator of the blog and Instagram account, Inspired Budget. With over 194K followers, she provides tips and tricks for budgeting and managing finances to women. She has even written a book called Money Made Easy: How to Budget, Pay Off Debt and Save Money.

Allison’s diverse knowledge and expertise in budgeting make her content worth watching. She understands that budgeting can be challenging and overwhelming, which is why she breaks it down into simple, manageable steps.

18. Clare Seal – @myfrugalyear

Clare Seal is a UK-based financial influencer known for her frugal living advice. With over 106k followers on Instagram, her content is informative and engaging for anyone who wants to save money.

Clare’s Instagram account, MyFrugalYear, offers tips on budgeting, debt management, and living a more sustainable lifestyle. Her followers appreciate her honesty, transparency, and the way she shares her personal story of overcoming debt.

19. Cindy Zuniga – @zerobasedbudget

Cindy Zuniga is an experienced financial advisor who has helped numerous individuals achieve financial stability.

With over 125k followers on Instagram, Cindy shares valuable insights on various aspects of personal finance. She has also written a book called Overcoming Debt, Achieving Financial Freedom: 8 Pillars to Build Wealth.

20. His and Her Money – @hisandhermoney

With over 70k followers on Instagram, His and Her Money is a top finance influencer worth watching. Their content focuses on helping couples achieve financial freedom by making the right monetary decisions.

They offer practical advice and share their own experiences to help their followers make better financial decisions. Their approachable and engaging style makes finance more relatable and less intimidating for their audience. They also discuss social and family issues that couples usually face.

21. Steve Financial Freedom Coach – @calltoleap

Steve Financial Freedom Coach is an inspiring finance influencer on Instagram with over 237k followers. His content mainly focuses on financial literacy and how to achieve financial freedom through smart investing, debt management, and wealth-building strategies.

Steve’s posts are informative and engaging, making it easy for his followers to understand complex financial concepts. He also shares motivational messages encouraging his followers to control their finances and create a better financial future.

22. Emma Edwards – @the.brokegeneration

Emma Edwards, the creator of The Broke Generation, is an influencer worth following on Instagram. With over 54k followers, Emma’s content focuses on promoting financial literacy. She shares her financial journey and gives practical tips on living a financially sustainable life.

Her Instagram feed is filled with relatable content, engaging stories, and valuable insights, making it an excellent resource for anyone looking to improve their finances.

23. Sahirenys Ortega Pierce – @poisedfinancelifestyle

Sahirenys Ortega Pierce has amassed over 38k followers on Instagram with her finance-focused content. Her unique approach to managing money has captured the attention of people looking for a positive outlook on finance.

Sahirenys provides practical advice on managing and building wealth while breaking down complex concepts into digestible pieces.

24. Josh Rincon – @joshrinconn

Josh Rincon is a rising finance influencer on Instagram with over 210k followers. His content is worth watching as he provides practical and straightforward advice on personal financial skills, investing, and wealth building. He aims to educate his followers by breaking down complex financial topics into simple terms that are easy to understand.

Following Josh Rincon on Instagram will keep you updated on the latest financial news, investment strategies, and tips on how to achieve financial freedom.

25. Daniella Flores – @iliketodabbleblog

Daniella Flores is a popular finance influencer on Instagram, with over 98k followers. Her Instagram handle is worth following for anyone who wants to learn about personal finance, side hustles, and how to make money online.

Daniella’s content is engaging and informational, providing her followers with tips and insights on a variety of financial topics. Her posts are easy to understand, making them suitable for individuals at any level of financial knowledge.

FAQs

Can you learn everything about personal financing skills through social media?

In reality, one cannot learn financial skills through social media. The only way in the real world to upskill yourself financially is to follow the right practices and learn from your mistakes. But it does not mean social media is worth nothing. In fact, influencers can provide you with some great insights and the latest tips regarding investment and money management.

Should I take a financial course?

Yes, you can definitely consider taking a financial course. Many finance influencers are financial experts running paid programs for people who want in-depth advice and support to enhance their financial skills. So, you can notch up your financial skills and knowledge in many ways, even through social media, to plan for a better and financially stable future.

How can you find a finance mentor?

A mentor is someone who you can look up to for advice during crucial times. Try to identify people near you whom you consider “financially sound”. Try talking to them about different aspects of personal finance. Take those learnings and read more about them on the internet. You’ll come across one or two finance gurus who might be experts in their field. You can then read more articles, blogs, and books written by these gurus.

A Word of Caution

Although all these 25 finance influencers have in-depth financial understanding, they aren’t a substitute for your personal financial advisor. You can surely pick up ideas and plans from these influencers. However, execution of these plans must only be done after you’ve discussed them with your mentor or advisor. Remember, you cannot put the blame on an Instagram financial influencer if your investments go south. Thus, act with discretion when it comes to money.

