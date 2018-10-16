100% Chiropractic
Chiropractic services, nutritional supplements
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1014
Rancho Sante Fe, CA 92067
CEO
Drs Jason and Vaness Helfrich
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,325 - $620,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $300,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$2.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$650/mo.
100% Chiropractic offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
254 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours