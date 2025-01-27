Servpro's success is built on a foundation of expertise, technology, and a commitment to helping franchisees thrive.

Servpro, ranked #15 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list — and #1 in the Cleaning and Restoration category — continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive disaster recovery services and proven franchise model. Founded in 1967, Servpro now operates more than 2,200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving as a trusted partner for property restoration after fire, water, and storm damage.

Expertise and technology

Servpro's success is built on a foundation of expertise, technology, and a commitment to helping franchisees thrive. The company provides extensive training and certification programs, ensuring franchisees and their teams are equipped to handle even the most complex restoration projects. From mold remediation to biohazard cleanup, Servpro's comprehensive services meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers.

Additionally, the brand's strong relationships with insurance companies provide franchisees with a steady stream of referrals, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and efficient partner during crises.

Driving innovation in restoration

Innovation is key to Servpro's continued growth. The company utilizes advanced technology and proprietary cleaning methods to deliver superior results. Its use of AI-driven customer service tools and real-time job tracking ensures a seamless experience for both franchisees and clients.

Servpro also invests in cutting-edge equipment, such as high-efficiency air scrubbers and specialized drying systems, to tackle restoration challenges with precision. Furthermore, its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends includes ongoing research into sustainable cleaning practices, enhancing its appeal to environmentally conscious customers.

A resilient opportunity

Servpro offers a recession-resistant franchise model, as property restoration is an essential service that's always in demand. With strong brand recognition and a focus on continuous improvement, Servpro provides entrepreneurs with the tools and support needed to build a thriving business in the restoration industry.

Servpro's high ranking in the 2025 Franchise 500 list is a testament to its industry leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. For franchisees, it's not just about restoring properties — it's about building a legacy of trust and resilience.

