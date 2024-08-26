Get All Access for $5/mo

Walmart and Burger King's New Partnership Is Poised to Give a Boost to Franchise Traffic The partnership could pave the way for future collaborations between retail giants and fast-food franchises, offering mutual customer acquisition and retention benefits.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • The partnership adds significant value to Walmart+ by offering exclusive discounts at Burger King locations.
  • By partnering with Walmart, Burger King franchisees can potentially see increased foot traffic and sales.
  • The discounts offered through Walmart+ may attract value-conscious customers, particularly in a challenging economic environment.

Walmart has announced it will partner with Burger King in a strategic move that could have significant implications for both brands. The partnership entitles Walmart+ members to a 25% discount on all food ordered via the app at Burger King locations. The move intends to enhance the value of Walmart's subscription service while driving more traffic to Burger King franchises.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

A Walmart+ subscription costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. This membership includes free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and exclusive access to special offers and events. The collaboration strengthens the appeal of the retail giant's membership by adding a food service perk, positioning it as a competitor to Amazon Prime, which offers a broader range of benefits.

The partnership could pave the way for future collaborations between retail giants and fast-food franchises, offering mutual customer acquisition and retention benefits. Overall, the Walmart+ partnership with Burger King is a strategic alignment that benefits both brands and their franchisees, highlighting a trend towards cross-industry collaborations that drive consumer engagement and loyalty.

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

For Burger King franchisees, the partnership is a promising development. By tapping into Walmart's expansive customer base, Burger King locations could see increased foot traffic and sales, particularly from consumers already invested in a Walmart+ membership. The offer includes discounts on popular menu items, which could attract more customers, especially in an economic climate where value-driven decisions are paramount.

Several of the largest fast-food chains announced new value deals earlier this summer, mainly at the $5 price point, following months of stubborn inflation and complaints about rising prices. Burger King, which is revamping approximately 1,100 U.S. locations with a recent $300 million investment, launched its $5 Your Way Meal, which includes a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger with four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b
Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By David James
Growing a Business

Why Women Are the New Key Drivers of Economic Growth

Companies that recognize women's economic power have the potential to reach new heights.

By Tracy Marlowe
Business Solutions

How Entrepreneurs Automate Time-Consuming Tasks With the Latest AI

ChatGPT, Midjourney, Gemini, and other popular AI models can help complete tasks like emails, brand development, and more.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

If You Want to Honor Women's Equality Day, Start by Re-evaluating the Performance Feedback You Give Women at Work

Consider the following three ways we can start mitigating our bias when it comes to how we evaluate women's performance.

By Mita Mallick
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.

By Hayden Field