AArrow Advertising
Advertising, sign spinning, guerilla marketing
About
4132 Valeta St.
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
4132 Valeta St.
San Diego, CA 92107
CEO
Max Durovic
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,877 - $80,016
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
AArrow Advertising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Bio
In the summer of 1999, Max Durovic and several friends got jobs as sign holders. In order to make their jobs more entertaining and attract more attention from potential customers, they began dancing, spinning and flipping their signs, and inventing other athletic moves. After his first year at Georgetown University, Durovic returned to Southern California and started Aarow Advertising to offer these sign-spinning services to local businesses. The company expanded both on the West and East Coasts, and even to Europe in 2008. The company began franchising the concept in 2008, as well, and has continued to expand across the U.S. and in Asia.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $36,877 High - $80,016
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
