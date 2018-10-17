Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
3001 Fiechtner Dr.
Fargo, ND 58103
CEO
Gerald Beyers
Parent Company
ABC Seamless Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,000 - $268,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,000 - $12,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
ABC Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
Up to 50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Monthly sales training class at corporate headquarters; Annual & regional meetings for 2-4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 10