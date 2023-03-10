Archadeck Outdoor Living
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#372
Initial investment
$61K - $109K
Units as of 2022
80 42.9% over 3 years
Need deck building ideas? No problem! Archadeck Outdoor Living has got them. Archadeck Outdoor Living was founded in 1980 and has been delivering clients the decks of their dreams for more than 30 years. Archadeck Outdoor Living began franchising in 1984 and now has over 60 locations throughout the United States. Archadeck Outdoor Living is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Of the millions of homes in the U.S., many are still in need of decks, with decks constituting nearly half of the yearly sales volume outlined under the Archadeck Outdoor Living name. Screened porches, three-season rooms, hardscapes areas, sunrooms, patios, gazebos, pergolas, and more are essential components of the Archadeck Outdoor Living product line. 

Why You May Want to Start an Archadeck Outdoor Living Franchise

A previous construction experience is not required to start a franchise with Archadeck Outdoor Living. The company has training programs and franchise support teams to teach you all the basic elements needed to run an Archadeck Outdoor Living franchise. 

Going after this opportunity can help you broaden your current business mix by marketing Archadeck Outdoor Living projects to your existing customers. Because you can choose to run this franchise as a home-based business or as an absentee owner, you may find it fairly easy to add this franchise to your portfolio of businesses. You could widen your customer demographic and win additional offers by becoming the one-stop-shop, providing all outdoor project requirements for your customers. 

By promoting your respective businesses' related products, you can increase your market share and bring about a more worthwhile new customer acquisition plan. Also, you could leverage your current corporate infrastructure by combining incremental Archadeck Outdoor Living products with your operations.

What Might Make an Archadeck Outdoor Living Franchise a Good Choice?

Archadeck Outdoor Living wants franchisees to be well-capitalized to ensure that they can focus on following their business model and getting their business off to a great start. To be part of the Archadeck Outdoor Living team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As a new franchisee, you'll be assisted in setting up an online existence to start getting leads faster. 

How to Open an Archadeck Outdoor Living Franchise

To get started with the process of opening an Archadeck Outdoor Living franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. After receiving your submission and deeming you a good fit, an Archadeck Outdoor Living franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the official process. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Archadeck Outdoor Living team questions. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open an Archadeck Outdoor Living franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Once both parties agree to the partnership, you may sign a franchise agreement with Archadeck Outdoor Living.

Company Overview

About Archadeck Outdoor Living

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
Leadership
Mike Reeder, President
Corporate Address
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
80 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Archadeck Outdoor Living franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$61,125 - $108,550
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Archadeck Outdoor Living offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Archadeck Outdoor Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
110 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
