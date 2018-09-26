Archadeck Outdoor Living
Outdoor living space design and construction
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
2924 Emerywood Pkwy., #101
Richmond, VA 23294
CEO
Chris Grandpre
Parent Company
Outdoor Living Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$38,825 - $103,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,375 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Archadeck Outdoor Living offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Archadeck Outdoor Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee (30% off in May and November)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
116 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3