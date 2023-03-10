ABC Seamless
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$90K - $279K
Units as of 2021
94 6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

ABC Seamless is one of the largest seamless siding firms in the United States. ABC Seamless typically offers a wide variety of ABC Seamless siding and other remodeling options such as gutters, roofing, and windows. It is a franchise that has won numerous awards for its performance in the industry.

Gerald Beyers founded ABC Seamless in Fargo, North Dakota. It started with the purchase of Beyers’ first seamless siding machine in 1973. In just three years, Beyers had raised enough money to purchase another machine. In 1978, he took the plunge and began franchising ABC Seamless locations.

Currently, ABC Seamless has over 80 franchises throughout the United States and is actively seeking potential franchisees ready to join the ABC Seamless family.

Why You May Want to Start an ABC Seamless Franchise

If you decide to open an ABC Seamless franchise, you may join a nationwide brand that genuinely supports its franchisees. Upon becoming an ABC Seamless franchisee, you might gain access to unique ABC Seamless products, including their revolutionary seamless steel siding, seamless log siding, seamless gutter price systems, steel roofing, and more.

As a new franchisee, you may receive support in setting up your territory. ABC Seamless does not usually overlap regions of their franchises, so you may not have direct company competition. ABC Seamless also typically does not sell its products to other independent contractors.

A marketing team may provide you with the tools to create and start campaigns. ABC Seamless teaches franchisees how to gather leads for their businesses. Additionally, ABC Seamless sets you up with your first training program when you sign up. The training is extensive, taking place both on-the-job and in the classroom.

What Might Make an ABC Seamless Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the ABC Seamless team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

The contract with ABC Seamless is typically good for about ten years and can be renewed at the end of the term. ABC Seamless does not usually refund you the franchise fee in case of unwanted circumstances.

The company does not generally provide discounts on purchasing more than one franchise. If you are a public figure, you may not be able to purchase an ABC Seamless franchise system because it does not typically allow celebrities to promote its products and services.

How To Open an ABC Seamless Franchise

As you decide if opening an ABC Seamless franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ABC Seamless franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ABC Seamless franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About ABC Seamless

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
Founded
1973
Parent Company
ABC Seamless Inc.
Leadership
Gerald Beyers, President
Corporate Address
3001 Fiechtner Dr.
Fargo, ND 58103
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1978 (45 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
94 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ABC Seamless franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$12,000
Initial Investment
$90,000 - $278,500
Veteran Incentives
Up to 50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ABC Seamless offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
56-96 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like ABC Seamless? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ABC Seamless landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to ABC Seamless.

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Mr. Handyman

Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Ranked #286
Learn More

Ace Handyman Services

Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Ranked #238
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing