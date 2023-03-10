Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$90K - $279K
- Units as of 2021
-
94 6% over 3 years
ABC Seamless is one of the largest seamless siding firms in the United States. ABC Seamless typically offers a wide variety of ABC Seamless siding and other remodeling options such as gutters, roofing, and windows. It is a franchise that has won numerous awards for its performance in the industry.
Gerald Beyers founded ABC Seamless in Fargo, North Dakota. It started with the purchase of Beyers’ first seamless siding machine in 1973. In just three years, Beyers had raised enough money to purchase another machine. In 1978, he took the plunge and began franchising ABC Seamless locations.
Currently, ABC Seamless has over 80 franchises throughout the United States and is actively seeking potential franchisees ready to join the ABC Seamless family.
Why You May Want to Start an ABC Seamless Franchise
If you decide to open an ABC Seamless franchise, you may join a nationwide brand that genuinely supports its franchisees. Upon becoming an ABC Seamless franchisee, you might gain access to unique ABC Seamless products, including their revolutionary seamless steel siding, seamless log siding, seamless gutter price systems, steel roofing, and more.
As a new franchisee, you may receive support in setting up your territory. ABC Seamless does not usually overlap regions of their franchises, so you may not have direct company competition. ABC Seamless also typically does not sell its products to other independent contractors.
A marketing team may provide you with the tools to create and start campaigns. ABC Seamless teaches franchisees how to gather leads for their businesses. Additionally, ABC Seamless sets you up with your first training program when you sign up. The training is extensive, taking place both on-the-job and in the classroom.
What Might Make an ABC Seamless Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the ABC Seamless team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
The contract with ABC Seamless is typically good for about ten years and can be renewed at the end of the term. ABC Seamless does not usually refund you the franchise fee in case of unwanted circumstances.
The company does not generally provide discounts on purchasing more than one franchise. If you are a public figure, you may not be able to purchase an ABC Seamless franchise system because it does not typically allow celebrities to promote its products and services.
How To Open an ABC Seamless Franchise
As you decide if opening an ABC Seamless franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ABC Seamless franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ABC Seamless franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About ABC Seamless
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
- Founded
- 1973
- Parent Company
- ABC Seamless Inc.
- Leadership
- Gerald Beyers, President
- Corporate Address
-
3001 Fiechtner Dr.
Fargo, ND 58103
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1978 (45 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 42
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 94 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ABC Seamless franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $12,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $90,000 - $278,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Up to 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- ABC Seamless offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 56-96 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety Procedures
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where ABC Seamless landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
