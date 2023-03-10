Kitchen Solvers was founded in 1982 by Gerald and Betty Baldner in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Kitchen Solvers continues to be a quality company in the cutting-edge cabinetry resurfacing industry today. Having remodeled over 45,000 kitchens throughout the United States and Canada, Kitchen Solvers strives to live up to its mission of delivering quality and pleasant remodeling experience through carefully designed, crafted, and installed cabinets, counters, and storage.

Kitchen Solvers provides clients with an enjoyable remodeling experience from start to finish through quality products, timely service, and years of expert skill. Kitchen Solvers takes pride in working to ensure that their customers and franchisees are well taken care of and provided with the best services and support. Partnership, integrity, respect, innovation, and energy are Kitchen Solvers' core values and may make Kitchen Solvers stand out from the rest.

Kitchen Solvers began franchising in 1984 and has several dozen locations across the United States. It also has a presence in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Solvers Franchise

Kitchen Solvers is looking for franchisees who are hardworking, organized, energized, personable, and eager to take pride in the brand's mission and core values.

Kitchen Solvers strives to exceed customer expectations through quality craftsmanship, project completion, problem-solving, and excellent customer service. This may be accomplished through a consultative approach to their sales process and the assurance that customers' needs and wants are heard.

As a franchisee, you will hire and manage skilled tradespeople to work to deliver quality, unmatched, attentive craftsmanship to customers during and after project completion. You will also have access to the Kitchen Solvers vendor management program to provide customers with quality products, materials, and services.

What Might Make a Kitchen Solvers Franchise a Good Choice?

Kitchen Solvers works as a family between the home office team and the franchisees. Kitchen Solvers headquarters is located in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Many franchisees come from diverse backgrounds and range in experience, but they all aim to keep Kitchen Solvers at the top of industry trends and business innovations.

Just like each renovation project, no one person is the same. With this in mind, Kitchen Solvers offers customized training and support to franchisees to ensure that you are comfortable running your Kitchen Solvers franchise. Support may include proprietary software, meetings and conventions, and sales and marketing support.

To be part of the Kitchen Solvers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. You may be offered the opportunity to review your franchise at the conclusion of the agreement if you match Kitchen Solvers’ requirements.

How To Open a Kitchen Solvers Franchise

To begin the process of opening your Kitchen Solvers franchise, you'll need to complete an information request form. Upon completion, someone from the Kitchen Solvers home team may contact you to walk you through the steps toward signing your franchise agreement.

A Kitchen Solvers' core value is partnership. They strive to build a relationship with each franchisee. Even before your grand opening, you'll receive hands-on training, ongoing support, and the opportunity to attend annual conventions to help ensure the success of your franchise.