Kitchen Solvers was founded in 1982 by Gerald and Betty Baldner in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Kitchen Solvers continues to be a quality company in the cutting-edge cabinetry resurfacing industry today. Having remodeled over 45,000 kitchens throughout the United States and Canada, Kitchen Solvers strives to live up to its mission of delivering quality and pleasant remodeling experience through carefully designed, crafted, and installed cabinets, counters, and storage.
Kitchen Solvers provides clients with an enjoyable remodeling experience from start to finish through quality products, timely service, and years of expert skill. Kitchen Solvers takes pride in working to ensure that their customers and franchisees are well taken care of and provided with the best services and support. Partnership, integrity, respect, innovation, and energy are Kitchen Solvers' core values and may make Kitchen Solvers stand out from the rest.
Kitchen Solvers began franchising in 1984 and has several dozen locations across the United States. It also has a presence in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Solvers Franchise
Kitchen Solvers is looking for franchisees who are hardworking, organized, energized, personable, and eager to take pride in the brand's mission and core values.
Kitchen Solvers strives to exceed customer expectations through quality craftsmanship, project completion, problem-solving, and excellent customer service. This may be accomplished through a consultative approach to their sales process and the assurance that customers' needs and wants are heard.
As a franchisee, you will hire and manage skilled tradespeople to work to deliver quality, unmatched, attentive craftsmanship to customers during and after project completion. You will also have access to the Kitchen Solvers vendor management program to provide customers with quality products, materials, and services.
What Might Make a Kitchen Solvers Franchise a Good Choice?
Kitchen Solvers works as a family between the home office team and the franchisees. Kitchen Solvers headquarters is located in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Many franchisees come from diverse backgrounds and range in experience, but they all aim to keep Kitchen Solvers at the top of industry trends and business innovations.
Just like each renovation project, no one person is the same. With this in mind, Kitchen Solvers offers customized training and support to franchisees to ensure that you are comfortable running your Kitchen Solvers franchise. Support may include proprietary software, meetings and conventions, and sales and marketing support.
To be part of the Kitchen Solvers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. You may be offered the opportunity to review your franchise at the conclusion of the agreement if you match Kitchen Solvers’ requirements.
How To Open a Kitchen Solvers Franchise
To begin the process of opening your Kitchen Solvers franchise, you'll need to complete an information request form. Upon completion, someone from the Kitchen Solvers home team may contact you to walk you through the steps toward signing your franchise agreement.
A Kitchen Solvers' core value is partnership. They strive to build a relationship with each franchisee. Even before your grand opening, you'll receive hands-on training, ongoing support, and the opportunity to attend annual conventions to help ensure the success of your franchise.
Company Overview
About Kitchen Solvers
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1982
- Parent Company
- KS La Crosse Investments LLC
- Leadership
- Zach Nolte, President
- Corporate Address
-
301 4th St. South
La Crosse, WI 54601
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1984 (39 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 53 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kitchen Solvers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,472 - $132,622
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off royalty free for first 6 months (up to $5,000)
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2.5-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $1.25K/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Kitchen Solvers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 22 hours
- Classroom Training
- 70 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
