Kitchen Solvers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #469 last year
Initial investment
$99K - $133K
Units as of 2022
53 17.8% over 3 years
Kitchen Solvers was founded in 1982 by Gerald and Betty Baldner in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Kitchen Solvers continues to be a quality company in the cutting-edge cabinetry resurfacing industry today. Having remodeled over 45,000 kitchens throughout the United States and Canada, Kitchen Solvers strives to live up to its mission of delivering quality and pleasant remodeling experience through carefully designed, crafted, and installed cabinets, counters, and storage. 

Kitchen Solvers provides clients with an enjoyable remodeling experience from start to finish through quality products, timely service, and years of expert skill. Kitchen Solvers takes pride in working to ensure that their customers and franchisees are well taken care of and provided with the best services and support. Partnership, integrity, respect, innovation, and energy are Kitchen Solvers' core values and may make Kitchen Solvers stand out from the rest. 

Kitchen Solvers began franchising in 1984 and has several dozen locations across the United States. It also has a presence in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Kitchen Solvers Franchise

Kitchen Solvers is looking for franchisees who are hardworking, organized, energized, personable, and eager to take pride in the brand's mission and core values. 

Kitchen Solvers strives to exceed customer expectations through quality craftsmanship, project completion, problem-solving, and excellent customer service. This may be accomplished through a consultative approach to their sales process and the assurance that customers' needs and wants are heard. 

As a franchisee, you will hire and manage skilled tradespeople to work to deliver quality, unmatched, attentive craftsmanship to customers during and after project completion. You will also have access to the Kitchen Solvers vendor management program to provide customers with quality products, materials, and services.

What Might Make a Kitchen Solvers Franchise a Good Choice? 

Kitchen Solvers works as a family between the home office team and the franchisees. Kitchen Solvers headquarters is located in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Many franchisees come from diverse backgrounds and range in experience, but they all aim to keep Kitchen Solvers at the top of industry trends and business innovations.  

Just like each renovation project, no one person is the same. With this in mind, Kitchen Solvers offers customized training and support to franchisees to ensure that you are comfortable running your Kitchen Solvers franchise. Support may include proprietary software, meetings and conventions, and sales and marketing support. 

To be part of the Kitchen Solvers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. You may be offered the opportunity to review your franchise at the conclusion of the agreement if you match Kitchen Solvers’ requirements. 

How To Open a Kitchen Solvers Franchise

To begin the process of opening your Kitchen Solvers franchise, you'll need to complete an information request form. Upon completion, someone from the Kitchen Solvers home team may contact you to walk you through the steps toward signing your franchise agreement.

A Kitchen Solvers' core value is partnership. They strive to build a relationship with each franchisee. Even before your grand opening, you'll receive hands-on training, ongoing support, and the opportunity to attend annual conventions to help ensure the success of your franchise.

Company Overview

About Kitchen Solvers

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1982
Parent Company
KS La Crosse Investments LLC
Leadership
Zach Nolte, President
Corporate Address
301 4th St. South
La Crosse, WI 54601
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kitchen Solvers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$99,472 - $132,622
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty free for first 6 months (up to $5,000)
Royalty Fee
2.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.25K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kitchen Solvers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kitchen Solvers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kitchen Solvers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #94 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #136 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
