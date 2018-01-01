Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
42 E. Main St., #302
Freehold, NJ 07728
CEO
Daniel Herrick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$51,665 - $76,995
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
13 days
Classroom Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8