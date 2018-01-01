Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring

Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2009 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

42 E. Main St., #302
Freehold, NJ 07728

CEO

Daniel Herrick

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$51,665 - $76,995

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$34,900 - $49,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

13 days

Classroom Training:

2 days

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 8

Bio
Above Grade Level franchises offer one-on-one in-home tutoring services for K-12 students. Students' needs are identified using an online assessment developed by professors at the University of California, Berkeley, and from there a customized learning plan is developed. Subjects include math, science, English, and test preparation. The company has been franchising since 2009.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $51,665 High - $76,995
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Request Free Info

Mathnasium Learning Centers

See More

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

See More

British Swim School USA

See More

Huntington Learning Centers

Request Free Info

Tutor Doctor

Request Free Info

School of Rock

See More

Dale Carnegie Training

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 10th, 2016
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.