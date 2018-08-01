Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
46030 Manekin Plaza
Sterling, VA 20166
CEO
Alice Wang
Initial Investment ⓘ
$37,962 - $81,812
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,400 - $56,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Abrakadoodle has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40.5 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
20-60 hours pre-training at franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10