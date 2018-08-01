Bio

Abrakadoodle was started in 2002 by Mary Rogers and Rosemarie Hartnett. They began franchising in 2004. Today, Abrakadoodle's franchisees worldwide offer art education programs for children from 20 months to 14-years-old, as well as adults, holding classes in public and private schools, community centers and recreation departments. Children are taught a variety of art techniques, and also learn about styles, artists and art history.