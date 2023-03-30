Abrakadoodle
Initial investment
$38K - $82K
Units as of 2022
485
Abrakadoodle is a business enterprise started in 2002 by Mary Rogers and Rosemarie Hartnett. It began franchising its products in 2004 and offers worldwide art education programs for children aged 20 months to 14 years. 

Abrakadoodle also provides programs catered to adults, like art techniques, art history, styles, and artistry. With over 490 units, they have grown to be recognized worldwide, with their headquarters located in Sterling, Virginia. Over 430 of their units are located internationally, giving Abrakadoodle a huge international base.

Why You May Want to Start an Abrakadoodle Franchise

The total number of employees required to run an Abrakadoodle franchise is low, and the franchisee benefits from an exclusive operations territory. The need for only several employees may help you keep costs down. Abrakadoodle offers initial training programs and several options for ongoing support. They have classroom training sessions and on-the-job training that each lasts for several dozen hours. Additional activities include pre-training sessions at the franchisee's location.

Abrakadoodle's ongoing support includes meetings and conventions, online support, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, grand opening, franchise intranet platform, and newsletters. A marketing support strategy involves co-op advertising, ad templates, email marketing, regional advertising, social media, website development, and national media.

Potential revenue streams may vary by offering classes, organizing camps, parties, events, and adult programs.

What Might Make an Abrakadoodle Franchise a Good Choice? 

Abrakadoodle can be run as a mobile home-based business. However, to be part of the Abrakadoodle team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Abrakadoodle requirements.

The Abrakdoodle franchise offers several funding options to franchisees. They may provide third-party funding sources for qualified and hardworking franchisees. These third-party sources may offer help for the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory.

How To Open an Abrakadoodle Franchise  

As you decide if opening an Abrakadoodle franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Abrakadoodle franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Abrakadoodle franchising team questions. 

If you are ready to leap with Abrakadoodle, you may submit a franchise request form. An Abrakadoodle franchise representative may respond to you if you match the brand's requirements and fit the company culture. Study Abrakadoodle’s Franchise Disclosure Document and create a business proposal so you are ready if the time comes to meet with company executives. 

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Abrakadoodle franchise and catering to both kids and adults in your community.

Company Overview

About Abrakadoodle

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Children's Enrichment Programs: Art, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Abrakadoodle Inc.
Leadership
Rosemarie Hartnett, President & Cofounder
Corporate Address
46030 Manekin Plaza
Sterling, VA 20166
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, South America, Mexico

# of Units
485 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Abrakadoodle franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,400 - $56,900
Initial Investment
$38,088 - $81,938
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Abrakadoodle has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50.5 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Abrakadoodle landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Abrakadoodle ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #160 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

