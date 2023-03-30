Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$38K - $82K
- Units as of 2022
-
485
Abrakadoodle is a business enterprise started in 2002 by Mary Rogers and Rosemarie Hartnett. It began franchising its products in 2004 and offers worldwide art education programs for children aged 20 months to 14 years.
Abrakadoodle also provides programs catered to adults, like art techniques, art history, styles, and artistry. With over 490 units, they have grown to be recognized worldwide, with their headquarters located in Sterling, Virginia. Over 430 of their units are located internationally, giving Abrakadoodle a huge international base.
Why You May Want to Start an Abrakadoodle Franchise
The total number of employees required to run an Abrakadoodle franchise is low, and the franchisee benefits from an exclusive operations territory. The need for only several employees may help you keep costs down. Abrakadoodle offers initial training programs and several options for ongoing support. They have classroom training sessions and on-the-job training that each lasts for several dozen hours. Additional activities include pre-training sessions at the franchisee's location.
Abrakadoodle's ongoing support includes meetings and conventions, online support, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, grand opening, franchise intranet platform, and newsletters. A marketing support strategy involves co-op advertising, ad templates, email marketing, regional advertising, social media, website development, and national media.
Potential revenue streams may vary by offering classes, organizing camps, parties, events, and adult programs.
What Might Make an Abrakadoodle Franchise a Good Choice?
Abrakadoodle can be run as a mobile home-based business. However, to be part of the Abrakadoodle team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Abrakadoodle requirements.
The Abrakdoodle franchise offers several funding options to franchisees. They may provide third-party funding sources for qualified and hardworking franchisees. These third-party sources may offer help for the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory.
How To Open an Abrakadoodle Franchise
As you decide if opening an Abrakadoodle franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Abrakadoodle franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Abrakadoodle franchising team questions.
If you are ready to leap with Abrakadoodle, you may submit a franchise request form. An Abrakadoodle franchise representative may respond to you if you match the brand's requirements and fit the company culture. Study Abrakadoodle’s Franchise Disclosure Document and create a business proposal so you are ready if the time comes to meet with company executives.
Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Abrakadoodle franchise and catering to both kids and adults in your community.
Company Overview
About Abrakadoodle
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Abrakadoodle Inc.
- Leadership
- Rosemarie Hartnett, President & Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
46030 Manekin Plaza
Sterling, VA 20166
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 485 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Abrakadoodle franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,400 - $56,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $38,088 - $81,938
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Abrakadoodle has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 50 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Abrakadoodle landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Abrakadoodle ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
