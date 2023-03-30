Abrakadoodle is a business enterprise started in 2002 by Mary Rogers and Rosemarie Hartnett. It began franchising its products in 2004 and offers worldwide art education programs for children aged 20 months to 14 years.

Abrakadoodle also provides programs catered to adults, like art techniques, art history, styles, and artistry. With over 490 units, they have grown to be recognized worldwide, with their headquarters located in Sterling, Virginia. Over 430 of their units are located internationally, giving Abrakadoodle a huge international base.

Why You May Want to Start an Abrakadoodle Franchise

The total number of employees required to run an Abrakadoodle franchise is low, and the franchisee benefits from an exclusive operations territory. The need for only several employees may help you keep costs down. Abrakadoodle offers initial training programs and several options for ongoing support. They have classroom training sessions and on-the-job training that each lasts for several dozen hours. Additional activities include pre-training sessions at the franchisee's location.

Abrakadoodle's ongoing support includes meetings and conventions, online support, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, grand opening, franchise intranet platform, and newsletters. A marketing support strategy involves co-op advertising, ad templates, email marketing, regional advertising, social media, website development, and national media.

Potential revenue streams may vary by offering classes, organizing camps, parties, events, and adult programs.

What Might Make an Abrakadoodle Franchise a Good Choice?

Abrakadoodle can be run as a mobile home-based business. However, to be part of the Abrakadoodle team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Abrakadoodle requirements.

The Abrakdoodle franchise offers several funding options to franchisees. They may provide third-party funding sources for qualified and hardworking franchisees. These third-party sources may offer help for the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory.

How To Open an Abrakadoodle Franchise

As you decide if opening an Abrakadoodle franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Abrakadoodle franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Abrakadoodle franchising team questions.

If you are ready to leap with Abrakadoodle, you may submit a franchise request form. An Abrakadoodle franchise representative may respond to you if you match the brand's requirements and fit the company culture. Study Abrakadoodle’s Franchise Disclosure Document and create a business proposal so you are ready if the time comes to meet with company executives.

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Abrakadoodle franchise and catering to both kids and adults in your community.