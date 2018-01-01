Acropolis Greek Taverna
Greek and Mediterranean restaurant
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
5214 N. Nebraska Ave.
Tampa, FL 33603
CEO
Hassan Waez
Parent Company
Acropolis Greek Taverna Restaurant Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$580,000 - $842,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Acropolis Greek Taverna offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
35