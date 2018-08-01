Alair Homes
Custom home building
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
96 Wallace St.
Nanaimo, BC V9R 0E2
CEO
Blair McDaniel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,900 - $183,850
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$6,000 - $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$73,650 - $73,650
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Alair Homes offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
22 hours
Additional Training:
Conference calls, online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4