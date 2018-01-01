AlignLife
Chiropractic and natural health services
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
4812 N. Sheridan Rd., #A700
Peoria, IL 61614
CEO
Joseph Esposito
Initial Investment ⓘ
$87,164 - $252,024
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
AlignLife offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
AlignLife has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
as needed
Classroom Training:
3 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing training annually
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3