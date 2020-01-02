Aloha Poke Co.
Poke bowls

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

444 W. Lake St., #1900
Chicago, IL 60606

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$138,800 - $357,700

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

64 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $138,800 High - $357,700
Units
+100.0%+7 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
