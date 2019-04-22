Alta Mere/SmartView
Auto, residential, and commercial window tinting, electronic auto accessories, auto imaging

Alta Mere/SmartView
About
Founded

1986

Franchising Since

1993 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

4444 W. 147th St.
Midlothian, IL 60445

CEO

Barbara Moran-Goodrich

Parent Company

Moran Family of Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$151,859 - $214,927

Net-worth Requirement

$225,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Alta Mere/SmartView has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

35 hours

Classroom Training:

76 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 4

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $151,859 High - $214,927
Units
+7.7%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +27.3%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

