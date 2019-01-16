Always Faithful Dog Training
Dog training

Always Faithful Dog Training
Dog training

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 771
St. Charles, IL 60174

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$42,500 - $65,600

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

19-26 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $42,500 High - $65,600
Units
+85.7%+6 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Middle East, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Dogtopia

See More

EarthWise Pet

Franchise Articles

Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview

Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview

Once you have a few franchises in mind, you'll be talking to a franchise rep from each company. Here's the skinny on how that phone call should go.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
What Singaporeans Are Eating, and When

What Singaporeans Are Eating, and When

Over 90 per cent of residents visit a restaurant or other food service outlet at least once a week, well above the global average, shows research
Aaron Jourden | 5 min read
Tailor-Made For Perfection

Tailor-Made For Perfection

As a brand, Raymond has been helping men suit up since 1925. But do you know when its first store opened?
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Points To Consider Before Purchasing A Franchise In 2019

Points To Consider Before Purchasing A Franchise In 2019

Franchising has its own challenges that need to be dealt with in order to grow big as a franchising brand
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: January 23rd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.