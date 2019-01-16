Always Faithful Dog Training
About
P.O. Box 771
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2017 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 771
St. Charles, IL 60174
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,500 - $65,600
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
19-26 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $42,500 High - $65,600
Units
+85.7%+6 UNITS (1 Year)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Middle East, Western Europe
