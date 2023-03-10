Pets may teach us the meaning of unconditional love, friendship, and responsibility. Without them, some believe that their lives lack purpose and hope. Pet Passages is a company that was inspired to fill a gap in the care of beloved pets with dignity and professionalism.

Founded in 2009 by Mike Harris, Pet Passages strives to offer quality care to families and veterinarians looking for compassionate end-of-life pet care. With customers seeking honorable ways of saying goodbye to their pets, Pet Passages wants to provide unparalleled care and satisfaction.

Pet Passages may be a beacon of hope for pet owners. Their contributions to the pet funeral and cremation services industry may offer a noble pursuit for franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Pet Passages Franchise

If you share a deep love for animals and believe that they need the highest levels of care, even at the end of life, then a Pet Passages franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Pet Passages has positioned itself as a provider of pet funeral and cremation services. Other services include ‘Secure Passages,’ a pet tracking tool, and ‘Pet Tales,’ a digitized obituary system to memorialize pets.

While Pet Passages franchisees don’t typically need a background in funeral direction, some experience might be highly beneficial. Opening a Pet Passages franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Pet Passages Franchise a Good Choice?

Pet Passages operates in a market that it believes lacks adequate federal and state regulations, meaning that some service providers may work with gross negligence. The brand differentiates itself from the pack by leveraging expertise in service level and assuring quality end-of-life pet care.

Pet Passages’ commitment to honoring and preserving the stories of beloved family pets may make it a compassionate and socially responsible brand. Franchisees will be expected to meet customer expectations by creating unique and meaningful ways to pay tribute to pets. This is a great responsibility that can be fulfilling for the franchisee as they work in their community.

To be part of the Pet Passages team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pet Passages Franchise

Pet Passages strives to be a leading authority in the pet funeral and cremation industry. To build the brand image, it provides franchisees with comprehensive support. All franchisees receive training and expert assistance to ensure that every franchise location upholds quality care.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pet Passages franchising team questions.