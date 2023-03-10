Pet Passages
Initial investment
$46K - $405K
Units as of 2022
13 85.7% over 3 years
Pets may teach us the meaning of unconditional love, friendship, and responsibility. Without them, some believe that their lives lack purpose and hope. Pet Passages is a company that was inspired to fill a gap in the care of beloved pets with dignity and professionalism.

Founded in 2009 by Mike Harris, Pet Passages strives to offer quality care to families and veterinarians looking for compassionate end-of-life pet care. With customers seeking honorable ways of saying goodbye to their pets, Pet Passages wants to provide unparalleled care and satisfaction.

Pet Passages may be a beacon of hope for pet owners. Their contributions to the pet funeral and cremation services industry may offer a noble pursuit for franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Pet Passages Franchise

If you share a deep love for animals and believe that they need the highest levels of care, even at the end of life, then a Pet Passages franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Pet Passages has positioned itself as a provider of pet funeral and cremation services. Other services include ‘Secure Passages,’ a pet tracking tool, and ‘Pet Tales,’ a digitized obituary system to memorialize pets.

While Pet Passages franchisees don’t typically need a background in funeral direction, some experience might be highly beneficial. Opening a Pet Passages franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Pet Passages Franchise a Good Choice?

Pet Passages operates in a market that it believes lacks adequate federal and state regulations, meaning that some service providers may work with gross negligence. The brand differentiates itself from the pack by leveraging expertise in service level and assuring quality end-of-life pet care.

Pet Passages’ commitment to honoring and preserving the stories of beloved family pets may make it a compassionate and socially responsible brand. Franchisees will be expected to meet customer expectations by creating unique and meaningful ways to pay tribute to pets. This is a great responsibility that can be fulfilling for the franchisee as they work in their community.

To be part of the Pet Passages team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pet Passages Franchise

Pet Passages strives to be a leading authority in the pet funeral and cremation industry. To build the brand image, it provides franchisees with comprehensive support. All franchisees receive training and expert assistance to ensure that every franchise location upholds quality care.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pet Passages franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Pet Passages

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2009
Leadership
Mike Harris, Founder & President
Corporate Address
348 State Rte. 104
Ontario, NY 14519
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
13 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pet Passages franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$45,500 - $405,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $45,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pet Passages has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Pet Passages? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

