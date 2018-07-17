Aroma Joe's Coffee
Specialty coffee
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
352 Warren Ave., #8
Portland, ME 04103
CEO
Marty McKenna
Parent Company
Aroma Joe's Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$255,000 - $602,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Aroma Joe's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
53 hours
Classroom Training:
31.75 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing