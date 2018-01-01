Attorney at Law Magazine
Legal trade magazine
Attorney at Law Magazine
Legal trade magazine
About
777 E. Thomas Rd., #130
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
777 E. Thomas Rd., #130
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,000 - $105,250
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$21,000 - $56,500
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Financing Options
Attorney at Law Magazine offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $86,000 High - $105,250
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
