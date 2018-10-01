Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
48-50 W. Chestnut St., #200
Lancaster, PA 17603
CEO
Heather Neary
Parent Company
Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$199,475 - $385,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24-64 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9 - 12
Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels is ranked #124 in the Franchise 500!
Today, Auntie Anne’s locations serve a variety of pretzels, dipping sauces and drinks. Stores can be found in shopping centers, airports and train stations across the United States, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the United Kingdom and Venezuela.