Anne Beiler had been baking most of her life, but it wasn’t until she began managing a concession stand at a farmer’s market in Maryland that she thought about starting a business. The stand served pizzas, pretzels, chips and candy, with the pretzels outselling everything else. Beiler stopped selling pizza and began hand-rolling pretzels in front of her customers, making the snack even more popular. Eventually, Beiler bought her own stand, naming it Auntie Anne’s, and, soon two of her brothers were operating Auntie Anne’s booths of their own.

Today, Auntie Anne’s locations serve a variety of pretzels, dipping sauces and drinks. Stores can be found in shopping centers, airports and train stations across the United States, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the United Kingdom and Venezuela.