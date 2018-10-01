Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels
About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1989 (29 Years)

Corporate Address

48-50 W. Chestnut St., #200
Lancaster, PA 17603

CEO

Heather Neary

Parent Company

Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$199,475 - $385,100

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$120,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24-64 hours

Classroom Training:

44 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

9 - 12

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels is ranked #124 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Anne Beiler had been baking most of her life, but it wasn’t until she began managing a concession stand at a farmer’s market in Maryland that she thought about starting a business. The stand served pizzas, pretzels, chips and candy, with the pretzels outselling everything else. Beiler stopped selling pizza and began hand-rolling pretzels in front of her customers, making the snack even more popular. Eventually, Beiler bought her own stand, naming it Auntie Anne’s, and, soon two of her brothers were operating Auntie Anne’s booths of their own.

Today, Auntie Anne’s locations serve a variety of pretzels, dipping sauces and drinks. Stores can be found in shopping centers, airports and train stations across the United States, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the United Kingdom and Venezuela.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $199,475 High - $385,100
Units
+4.5%+79 UNITS (1 Year) +20.6%+312 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 1st, 2018
