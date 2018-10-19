Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
3121 University Dr., #140
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
CEO
- -
Initial Investment ⓘ
$130,750 - $319,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours