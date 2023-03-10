Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$154K - $400K
Units as of 2022
19 20% over 3 years
Founded on the premise of providing exemplary service in the automotive industry, Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has been in operation since 1987. The business started as one store, which quickly grew to five locations. Due to this growth, the company began franchising in 1989 and has multiple locations spread throughout the United States.

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers pride themselves on providing excellent customer service coupled with the various services. Services offered include engine repairs, oil changes, the sale of tires, and tire alignment, among others. The company is looking to increase its franchise network across the country to increase its reach.

Why You May Want to Start an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise

Starting an Auto-Lab Car Care Centers franchise may be the ideal business investment for you if you are looking to enter the automotive industry. If you enjoy interacting with customers and providing excellent customer service as the core of your business, then you may be the typical Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Center franchisee. You will also get the chance to hone your business skills and learn a thing or two about the automotive industry.

A franchisee does not need to have any prior experience running a business, or even in the automotive industry. Auto-Lab Car Care Centers provide a continuous technical training program to get you up to speed.

What Might Make an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has a group purchasing program for its franchisees, which may create room for more affordable prices for supplies. Additionally, Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers uses diagnostic equipment and state-of-the-art technology coupled with quality workmanship for what it believes to be excellent services.

A franchisee with Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers will be expected to have integrity, practice honesty, and offer fair pricing. Since prior experience is not required, a franchisee must take on the robust training program offered by the franchise to keep up with its requirements. 

To be part of the Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchisee team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1987
Parent Company
Auto-Lab Franchising LLC
Leadership
Stephen Wilson, Owner/CEO
Corporate Address
6001 N. Adams Rd., #255
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
19 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,500
Initial Investment
$154,250 - $399,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
