Founded on the premise of providing exemplary service in the automotive industry, Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has been in operation since 1987. The business started as one store, which quickly grew to five locations. Due to this growth, the company began franchising in 1989 and has multiple locations spread throughout the United States.

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers pride themselves on providing excellent customer service coupled with the various services. Services offered include engine repairs, oil changes, the sale of tires, and tire alignment, among others. The company is looking to increase its franchise network across the country to increase its reach.

Why You May Want to Start an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise

Starting an Auto-Lab Car Care Centers franchise may be the ideal business investment for you if you are looking to enter the automotive industry. If you enjoy interacting with customers and providing excellent customer service as the core of your business, then you may be the typical Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Center franchisee. You will also get the chance to hone your business skills and learn a thing or two about the automotive industry.

A franchisee does not need to have any prior experience running a business, or even in the automotive industry. Auto-Lab Car Care Centers provide a continuous technical training program to get you up to speed.

What Might Make an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers has a group purchasing program for its franchisees, which may create room for more affordable prices for supplies. Additionally, Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers uses diagnostic equipment and state-of-the-art technology coupled with quality workmanship for what it believes to be excellent services.

A franchisee with Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers will be expected to have integrity, practice honesty, and offer fair pricing. Since prior experience is not required, a franchisee must take on the robust training program offered by the franchise to keep up with its requirements.

To be part of the Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchisee team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.