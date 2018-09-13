Batteries Plus Bulbs
Batteries, light bulbs, related products; device repairs
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
1325 Walnut Ridge Dr.
Hartland, WI 53029
CEO
Tom O'Hare
Initial Investment ⓘ
$190,144 - $367,358
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Batteries Plus Bulbs offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Batteries Plus Bulbs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
149 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4