Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe
Bagels, baked goods, deli items, sandwiches
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
19A John Fitch Blvd., Rte. 5
South Windsor, CT 06074
CEO
Jerry Puiia
Parent Company
Between Rounds Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$124,500 - $438,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
141 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8
Between Rounds shops combine a bagel shop and a catering service with two of the most profitable sections in a supermarket--the deli and the bakery.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia