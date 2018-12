When Jerry Puiia moved from New York to Connecticut he knew something wasn’t right--there were no bagel shops. With the help of his brother Joe, Puiia opened The Bagel Stop in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1990. When the company began franchising in 1992, its name changed to Between Rounds.

Between Rounds shops combine a bagel shop and a catering service with two of the most profitable sections in a supermarket--the deli and the bakery.