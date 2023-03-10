Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe

Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe

Bagels, baked goods, deli items, sandwiches
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$166K - $525K
Units as of 2022
4 20% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1990, Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe may be an excellent bakery cafe and bagel shop where hungry customers can feed on fresh, baked-onsite dishes. Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe also serves specialty coffees and a unique line of giftware.

When the store first started in Connecticut, it was named the Bagel Stop. In 1992, the business began to franchise. It was then that the company’s name was changed to Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe. 

Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe is seeking to add more franchisees to its repertoire.

Why You May Want to Start a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe Franchise

Since 1992, Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe has begun franchising to help them own and grow in more defined and protected areas. This strategy has allowed Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchisees to maximize efficiencies in labor, food, and energy costs while creating an avenue for success.

Opening a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchise could have more predictable outcomes than investing in a newer brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Being a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchisee means that you may gain the appeal of a locally-owned store in which your community members can gather and share delicious meals ranging from deli-style sandwiches to soups and salads.

To be part of the Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe Franchise

As is the case with any other franchise opportunity, you need to research Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchises to ensure that yours will do well in your community. While healthy competition is often a good thing, too much of it can inhibit your Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe’s location growth. Due diligence is also essential before making any commitments or signing any documents. You may want to speak to current franchisees of Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe to get a clearer picture of a franchisee's expectations. 

A typical franchise agreement with Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe's requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure if you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Bagels, Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
1990
Parent Company
Between Rounds Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Jerry Puiia, President
Corporate Address
19A John Fitch Blvd., Rte. 5
South Windsor, CT 06074
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$22,500 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$165,500 - $525,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
108 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe.

Eggs Up Grill

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Ranked #495
Learn More

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit sandwiches, breakfast
Learn More

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing