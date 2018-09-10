Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Inc.
Custom garment printing
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
533 Main St.
Dunedin, FL 34698
CEO
Leeward Bean
Initial Investment ⓘ
$114,501 - $244,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$13,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
35 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2