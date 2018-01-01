Bikinis Sports Bar & Grill
About
1201 Tinnin Ford Rd., #40
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1201 Tinnin Ford Rd., #40
Austin, TX 78741
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$435,000 - $1,250,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Classroom Training:
6-8 weeks
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $435,000 High - $1,250,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
