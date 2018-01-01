Black Diamond Pest Control
Termite, bedbug, and other pest control
Founded
1940
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
4911 Hamburg Pike
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
CEO
Keith Duncan Jr.
Parent Company
Black Diamond Termite and Pest Control Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,900 - $183,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Veteran Incentives
30% off first-unit franchise fee; 15% off second-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
as needed
Classroom Training:
30 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1