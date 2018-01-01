BodyBrite USA
IPL hair removal and skin care
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2839 Lyndale Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
CEO
Chris Hardy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$114,383 - $177,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
BodyBrite USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll