BounceU
Children's entertainment centers
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1860 W. University Dr., #108
Tempe, AZ 85281
CEO
Lee Knowlton
Parent Company
Fun Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$352,250 - $769,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
BounceU has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
8 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20