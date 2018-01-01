Brainiac Math & English Centers
Tutoring
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
244 Texas Rd.
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
CEO
Shamoon Sediguie
Parent Company
Brainiac Math & English Centers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,650 - $103,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$13,000 - $19,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
$6,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3