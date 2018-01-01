Brilliant Sky Toys & Books
Specialty toy store
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1705 Mallory Ln., #100
Brentwood, TN 37027
CEO
Brent Taylor
Initial Investment ⓘ
$196,000 - $424,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Brilliant Sky Toys & Books has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8