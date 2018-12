Bio

After moving from Buffalo, New York, to Kent, Ohio, friends James Disbrow and Scott Lowery couldn't find a restaurant that served the Buffalo-style chicken wings they still craved, so they decided to open their own. Their first sports bar, originally named Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck (or BW-3), opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 1982. The company began franchising in 1991. In addition to wings and 14 signature sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants offer a full menu including salads, sandwiches, burgers and ribs.