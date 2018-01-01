Burger 21
Burgers
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
8810 Twin Lakes Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614
CEO
Mark Johnston
Initial Investment ⓘ
$428,247 - $1,085,164
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Burger 21 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4-6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30 - 45